Kentucky clerk Kim Davis on being a role model

It has been more than two weeks since Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis has been released from jail. She is back at work now after refusing to sign same-sex marriage licenses. CBS News' Jericka Duncan asked her if she feels she is a role model.
