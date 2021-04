Kenny Gilbert brings southern cuisine to The Dish Kenny Gilbert’s curiosity in the kitchen started early, as he learned from both his mother and his father and developed a passion for southern food. From his start as executive chef of The Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, FL to “Top Chef” favorite, his creative approach to cooking and hospitality has proven to be extremely successful and unmatched. Chef Gilbert joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to share some of his southern cuisine in The Dish.