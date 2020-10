Kenneth Walker reacts to the grand jury not charging Louisville officers in Breonna Taylor's death Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker says the legal aftermath of her death has been unfair. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King sat down with Walker and his attorneys, Steven Romines and Frederick Moore, to talk about the evidence of the case, the grand jury not charging Louisville police officers in Breonna Taylor's death, and Walker's pending lawsuit alleging police misconduct.