Kenneth Chesebro reaches plea deal in Georgia election interference case Kenneth Chesebro, one of former President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, agreed Friday as part of a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents. He was sentenced to probation. Trump attorney Sidney Powell took a similar plea deal Thursday. Chesebro is accused of proposing a scheme to appoint alternate electors in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.