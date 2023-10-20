Watch CBS News

Kenneth Chesebro reaches plea deal in Georgia election interference case

Kenneth Chesebro, one of former President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, agreed Friday as part of a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents. He was sentenced to probation. Trump attorney Sidney Powell took a similar plea deal Thursday. Chesebro is accused of proposing a scheme to appoint alternate electors in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
