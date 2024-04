Kelsea Ballerini talks hosting CMT Awards, why she loves writing sad songs Kelsea Ballerini, whose 2014 debut single "Love Me Like You Mean It" catapulted her to stardom, is set to charm the country music world once again at this Sunday's CMT Music Awards. Not only will she perform a re-imagined version of the breakout hit, but she will also take on hosting duties solo for the first time.