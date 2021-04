Kellyanne Conway says CIA's claims of Russian interference in election is a "political conclusion" Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss concerns about leading Secretary of State pick, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, and his to Russian President Vladimir Putin. She also defends Mr. Trump's pushback against the CIA for saying Russia interfered in the U.S. election in his favor.