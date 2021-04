Kelly Brennan murder: A look at the crime scene To learn more about the brutal murder of Florida nurse Kelly Brennan, Major Tod Goodyear of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office brings "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant to the place her body was discovered and what her injuries say about her killer. For more on the case, watch "A Vision of Murder" Saturday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.