Keith Ellison, lead prosecutor in George Floyd case: "Injustice has been a hallmark of our criminal justice system" Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who will lead all prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd, told “Red & Blue” anchor Elaine Quijano that "injustice has been a hallmark of our criminal justice system." Ellison's comments come after six days of nationwide protests, which have turned into violent clashes between police and demonstrators in many U.S. cities.