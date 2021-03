Keira Knightley on new movie "The Imitation Game" and women in the workplace This Thanksgiving weekend, Knightley's new film, "The Imitation Game" is released in theaters. It's the story of British math genius Alan Turing and the team who helped him crack a code and win World War II. Norah O'Donnell speaks with Knightley about the movie and how some women might still be able to relate to her character.