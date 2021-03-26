Live

Keeping Ebola story in perspective

In the wake of the death of Thomas Eric Duncan, many are asking what could have been done to prevent it. Dr. Jon LaPook joins Scott Pelley to discuss what is being done to slow the spread of the Ebola virus.
