Keanu Reeves on teaming up again with "Matrix" crew for "John Wick" Keanu Reeves performs almost all of his own stunts in the critically-acclaimed "John Wick," from first-time directors David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, who previously worked as stunt coordinators on Reeves' "Matrix" films. Reeves sat down with CBS News' Ken Lombardi to discuss his new revenge flick.