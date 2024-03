Kayla Castañeda brings traditional agua frescas to the mass market with “Agua Bonita" Inspired by the homemade agua frescas of her childhood, Kayla Castañeda transformed her longing for a taste of home into a thriving business. Since launching Agua Bonita in 2020, she has successfully brought the refreshing blend of fruit, water, and sweetener to major retailers nationwide, including Target, Whole Foods and Amazon.