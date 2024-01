Kayak allowing customers to filter out Boeing 737 Max 9 planes Online travel agent Kayak is allowing customers to exclude Boeing 737 Max 9 planes from flight options after a door panel flew off a Max 9 in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight. The FAA has announced it will expand its investigation into the planes to include an older model. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg has more on how travelers can avoid the aircraft and where the FAA is in its investigation.