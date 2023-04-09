Tennessee House Expulsion
Judge Halts Approval Of Mifepristone
Middle East Violence
Clarence Thomas Report
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
China conducts military drills near Taiwan, says they "serve as a stern warning"
Ben Ferencz, last living Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103
3 rockets launched at Israel from Syria, Israeli military says
Pentagon probing how Ukraine war document marked top-secret appeared online
Texas federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill; DOJ filing appeal
Investigators follow a digital trail to solve the murder of pregnant Tacoma woman
3 wounded in shooting in Delaware mall food court
A moose was hungry, so he went inside a hospital and began chewing on plants
Texas couple who had home birth say child was taken by protective services
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Katrina Brownlee: The Good Cop
Her ex-fiancé — an officer with a badge — nearly killed her. She says police failed to protect her, so she got her own badge. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host and "48 Hours" contributor Michelle Miller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On