Live

Watch CBSN Live

Katie Holmes to make directorial debut

Katie Holmes has signed on to direct her first film, "All We Had." Plus, Idris Elba stars in the new thriller "No Good Deed," alongside Taraji P. Henson. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment news.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.