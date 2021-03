Katie Holmes and Harvey Weinstein on bringing "The Giver" to big screen The new movie "The Giver" is based on a popular book in which a boy learns the dark underside of his futuristic society. His mother, played by Katie Holmes, is responsible to making sure civilians follow the government's strict rules. Katie Homes and Harvey Weinstein, one of the producers, join the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to talk about their upcoming film.