Kathy Sidell brings her favorite meal to The Dish Kathy Sidell has been surrounded by foodies since she was a child. As the daughter of Boston's legendary restaurant financier Jack Sidell, she was introduced to the intricate workings of successful restaurant kitchens. Now a restauranteur herself, Sidell brings her vast knowledge and advice to aspiring chefs and restaurant owners in her book, “When I MET Food.” The owner of The Met Restaurant Group joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to share her favorite meal in The Dish.