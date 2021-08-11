Kathy Hochul preparing to become New York governor after Cuomo resignation New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is less than two weeks away from becoming the state's first female governor. It comes after Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation amid sexual harassment allegations. Susan Kang, associate professor of political science at City University of New York, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss where this leaves the investigation surrounding Cuomo and what Hochul's transition will be like.