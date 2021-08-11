Kathy Hochul gives first press briefing amid Cuomo sexual harassment scandal Lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul will step into the role of New York governor in less than two weeks. On Wednesday, she gave her first press briefing since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation. She promised her administration will be much different from that of her predecessor. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan reports from Albany. Then Zach Williams, senior state politics reporter at City & State NY, and criminal defense attorney Molly Parmer join CBSN's Elaine Quijano with their analysis.