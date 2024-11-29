Watch CBS News

Katherine Carver on her new book, "Abandoned: Chronicling the Journey of Once-Forsaken Dogs"

More than 1.5 million dogs were abandoned across the U.S. in the first half of 2024, according to a national database of animal shelters. With that in mind, Katherine Carver set out on a project to photograph 60 rescue dogs, first when they entered a shelter or rescue organization and then a year after they were adopted. That work is the basis of Carver's new book, "Abandoned: Chronicling the Journey of Once-Forsaken Dogs." Carver and her rescue dog, Victory, joined "CBS Mornings Plus" to talk about the book.
