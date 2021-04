Kate McCue becomes first American woman to captain cruise ship There are hundreds of cruise ships at sea, but only one of them, off the coast of New England, is making waves and history for women. Kate McCue is on her maiden voyage at the helm of the Celebrity Summit. She's leading the 14-day cruise with more than 2,100 passengers and a crew of about 950. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg spoke to the pioneer for a story you'll see only on “CBS This Morning.”