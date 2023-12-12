Texas woman leaves state to have abortion after legal battle The pregnant Texas woman who challenged the state's abortion ban has opted to leave Texas to receive the procedure. Kate Cox's decision came hours before the Texas Supreme Court ruled against her, saying she did not qualify for a medical exception to the state's near-total abortion ban. Doctors say her fetus has a fatal condition that puts her life at risk and may prevent her from getting pregnant again. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian has more.