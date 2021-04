Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the "indomitable" spirit of Muhammad Ali Basketball hall of famer and six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a longtime friend of Muhammad Ali's. In a tribute to Ali, he wrote on Facebook: "I may be 7'2" foot, but I never felt taller than when standing in his shadow." Abdul-Jabbar joins "CBS This Morning" from Louisville to pay tribute to a man he called his mentor and big brother.