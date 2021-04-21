Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on new book, reclaiming the political process Throughout his career, former Los Angeles Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a social and political activist. He boycotted the 1968 Olympics and supported Muhammad Ali's decision to refuse induction into the military during the Vietnam War. He also recently took the stage at the Democratic National Convention. The cultural commentator and best-selling author joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White."