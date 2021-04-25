Kanye West and Donald Trump meet at Trump Tower

Live

President-elect Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West met at Trump Tower on Tuesday. The reason for their talk was not revealed. After their meeting, the two went down to the lobby for a brief photo-op with reporters.
