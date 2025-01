Kansas seeing largest tuberculosis outbreak in U.S. history, dozens of cases reported Kansas is currently experiencing the largest-ever reported outbreak of tuberculosis in the U.S. with 67 active cases reported in the Kansas City area as of last Friday. An additional 79 people have been reported to have latent infections of tuberculosis since 2024. Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventative medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.