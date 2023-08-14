Kansas newspaper, publisher's home raided by local police First Amendment rights advocates are criticizing police in Kansas for raiding the offices of a local newspaper, the Marion County Record, and the home of its publisher and owner, Eric Meyer. Meyer claims the raid put so much stress on his 98-year-old mother that it contributed to her death over the weekend. Sherman Smith, editor-in-chief of the Kansas Reflector, another publication in the state, joined CBS News with a rundown of the situation.