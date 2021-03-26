Live

Kaley Cuoco gets Hollywood star

Kaley Cuoco, a star of "The Big Bang Theory," was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Plus, Tony Danza is headed back to Broadway in the musical "Honeymoon in Vegas." Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment news.
