Kalamazoo shooting suspect charged

Authorities in Kalamazoo, Michigan, charged 45-year-old Jason Dalton with murder Monday after a shooting spree left six people dead over the weekend. The prosecutor in the case said Dalton confessed to the attacks. Anna Werner reports.
