K2 veterans sue Pentagon for records about toxic material at military base This month, a group of veterans took the unusual step of suing the Defense Department for records about their toxic exposure. At least 15,000 service members passed through K2, an American base in Uzbekistan that was used to support classified missions in Afghanistan after 9/11. These veterans say public records from the Defense Department do not explain the high rates of illnesses they’re experiencing. Catherine Herridge reports.