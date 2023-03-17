Watch CBS News

K-9 officer receives send-off for retirement

Police K-9 Officer Dexter of the Pennsboro Police Department in West Virginia recently retired at the age of 16. As law enforcement officers gave him a send-off over their radios, his handler couldn't help but to shed some tears.
