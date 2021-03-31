Live

Watch CBSN Live

K-9 caught in love triangle with cop and war vet

U.S. Marine combat veteran Jared Heine and a Virginia Capitol Police officer both share a special bond with a life-saving dog named Spike. But would the officer be willing to suffer heartbreak and return Spike to Heine? Chip Reid has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.