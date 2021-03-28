Live

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets heart stent implant

Justice Ginsburg, who is 81 years old and the oldest Supreme Court justice, is said to be resting comfortably after her procedure. Cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Ginsburg's heart procedure.
