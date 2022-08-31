Justice Deptartment alleges "obstructive conduct" occurred at Mar-a-Lago The Justice Department filed a 36-page response late Tuesday night to former President Donald Trump's request for a federal judge to appoint a third party to sift through the records seized at his Florida residence, alleging that "obstructive conduct" occurred at Mar-a-Lago after Trump's legal team allegedly tried to conceal or remove certain records from investigators in the months leading up to the Aug. 8 search. Robert Costa reports.