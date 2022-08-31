Justice Department alleges "obstructive conduct" took place at Mar-a-Lago A court filing from the Justice Department suggests former President Donald Trump's legal team likely "concealed and removed" some government documents prior to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. The DOJ asked a federal judge in Florida to reject Trump's request for a "special master." CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and former federal prosecutor David Weinstein joined CBS News' David Begnaud to discuss.