Justice Dept. intervenes in Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis: CBS News Flash Nov. 30, 2022

The Justice Department has intervened to try and fix Jackson, Mississippi's water system, which nearly collapsed this summer and continues to struggle. A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for continuing to employ the shooter despite threats and strange behavior, and a new Alzheimer’s drug is showing positive results.
