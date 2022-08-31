Justice Dept. alleges "obstructive conduct" by Trump team in documents investigation In a new court filing, the Justice Department included a photo of classified documents seized in the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Investigators say they believe there were attempts to hide material from officials who were trying to recover it. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joined Lana Zak and Errol Barnett to discuss the latest developments in the investigation.