Justice Department to ask Supreme Court to intervene in ruling on FDA approval of mifepristone The Justice Department on Thursday said it will request that the Supreme Court intervene in a Texas federal judge's ruling last week to halt the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court overrode the Texas judge's decision, but tightened restrictions, ruling that mifepristone can only be dispensed in the first seven weeks of pregnancy, not 10. Nancy Cordes has the latest.