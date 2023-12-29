DOJ threatens to sue Texas over state's strict immigration law The Justice Department warned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott it would file a lawsuit if the state implements its strict immigration law known as SB4. The measure, which Abbott signed into law earlier this month, will allow state and local law enforcement to arrest, jail and prosecute migrants suspected of entering the U.S. unlawfully. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez breaks down the Texas law and Abbott's response to the Justice Department's warning.