DOJ steps in battle with Apple to unlock killer's phone This Justice Department says it would be willing to allow Apple to keep the software of its encrypted iPhones in an effort to hack into the iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino terrorists. Federal prosecutors describe the tech giant's decision not to unlock iPhone as "a marketing strategy, but Apple says if it did, its customers would lose their right to privacy. The company has until next Friday to reply to the judge's decision. During a campaign stop in South Carolina Friday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump weighed in. Jim Axelrod reports.