Justice Department opens investigation into Boeing

The Department of Justice is investigating Boeing for potentially violating the terms of a 2021 settlement agreement. The investigation comes after a door plug blew out on one of its 737 Max planes last month. The $2.5 billion settlement stemmed from allegations that Boeing misrepresented the readiness of its 737 Max jets to the FAA, ultimately leading to two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019. Ed Pierson, a former Boeing 737 program senior manager, joins CBS News to discuss.
