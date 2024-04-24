Justice Department meets with family members of Boeing 737 Max crash victims Family members of the victims of two deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 are meeting with the Justice Department Wednesday as officials continue their investigation into the Alaska Airlines mid-air door blowout that occurred earlier this year. Investigators are looking into whether Boeing went against the terms of an agreement that was reached after those crashes. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga has more.