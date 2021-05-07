Justice Department holding up AT&T, Time Warner merger? New questions are being raised about the Department of Justice's alleged role in holding up an $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner. CBS News has confirmed President Trump's DOJ said it won't approve the deal unless ATT sells Time Warner, which owns CNN. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has denied any interference. CBS News' Julianna Goldman reports on how the merger has been complicated, and CBS News' justice reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN to discuss the latest.