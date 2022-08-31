Watch CBS News

Justice Department filing provides new information about Mar-a-Lago search

In a late-night filing Tuesday, the Justice Department said it opposes former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review the documents seized during the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month. Prosecutors also alleged that Trump's team may have tried hiding documents from investigators. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
