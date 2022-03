Jussie Smollett reacts to jail sentence in hate crime hoax case Jussie Smollett issued a forceful statement after he was sentenced to 30 months felony probation, which will include 150 days in jail, for lying to police about an alleged hate crime in 2019. Smollett again proclaimed his innocence, and told the courtroom that if anything happens to him in jail, he did not do it himself. Watch his remarks here.