Jury to get case in Boston bombing trial

In closing arguments Monday prosecutors labeled Dzhokhar Tsarnaev as "bloodthirsty." The 21-year-old is on trial for the bombings of the 2013 Boston Marathon. As Don Dahler reports, the jury will begin deliberating Tuesday morning.
