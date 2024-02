Jury to begin deliberations in trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford shooter A Michigan jury heard closing arguments Friday in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the gunman who killed four people in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting. Prosecutors argued that it was her negligence that led to the shooting committed by her then 15-year-old son. Lilia Luciano was in the courtroom and reports.