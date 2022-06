Jury selection starting in Kristin Smart case: CBS News Flash June 13, 2022 A father and son will stand trial for the death of Kristin Smart -- a California college student who vanished in 1996 after a fraternity party. Prosecutors say Paul Flores raped and killed Smart and his father helped dispose of her body. Regulators are set to vote on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids under five. The FDA says it appears safe and effective. And “A Strange Loop” took home best musical at the 75th Tony Awards.