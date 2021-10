Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery case expected to be lengthy process Jury selection has begun in the Ahmaud Arbery case. Three White men are accused of killing the 25-year-old Black man in 2020. Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William Bryan, who filmed the deadly shooting, have pleaded not guilty to murder charges. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joined CBSN from Brunswick, Georgia, to discuss.