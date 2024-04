Jury selection for Trump "hush money" trial will likely take weeks, legal expert says Jury selection is beginning today in former President Donald Trump's New York "hush money" case. Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records, accused of hiding payments made to cover up an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman has more.